Margot Robbie expecting first child

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

The actress, 34, was photographed with an obvious baby bump while boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with her spouse, also 34, and multiple sources have confirmed the couple are set to be parents.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Sunday (May 5) showed Margot displaying her small baby belly in a white crop top.

She and Tom met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise in 2013, and married in 2016 before co-producing a string of film projects through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

Her pregnancy is a massive turn around from her old views on romance and settling down, with the actress once telling People of how she fell for Tom: "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit.

"And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him'.

"And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before'."

She also told the Daily Telegraph about how making sure to see Tom was the secret to keeping their relationship on track: "The most helpful thing I've learned from other couples in this industry is that you don't go more than three weeks without seeing each other.

"Being in a long-distance relationship can be really hard when you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It can mess with your head, so the three-week rule is key."

Margot and Tom keep their relationship largely out of the public glare and didn't walk the red carpet together until 2017 nearly a year after their wedding.

