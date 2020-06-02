Margot Robbie has hung up the tattoo gun after a 'few mishaps'

Margot Robbie revealed she has stopped tattooing her friends after a few things went wrong.

The Birds of Prey star shared: "I've hung up the tattoo gun. I don't do it anymore. I had a few mishaps and I feel like I should quit."

And the 29-year-old actress recalled one particular incident when she felt she should hang up the inkings.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "I'm tattooing my friend on her back ... And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, 'Oh, I didn't know that's what I was getting.'

"And I was like, 'Oh, God.' I was like, 'What did you think you were getting?' She was like, 'It doesn't matter, like, I like it either way.' And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it?

Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle, as one of the maids of honour in a backless dress, and this like, red, raw, scabbing tattoo. And her mom was filthy with me ... She was so angry, and I felt, I really shouldn't do this anymore."

Meanwhile, Margot previously revealed she was bought a tattoo gun by her friends after expressing her love of inking.

Speaking back in 2016, she said: "I've done almost 50 tattoos now. And I'm getting worse! On my birthday, my friends were like, 'What do you want for your birthday?' I was like, 'I just want to do more tattoos.'

"Cara [Delevingne] and I would tattoo the bottom of our toes with, like, little faces. But the thing about tattooing the bottom of your toes is that it rubs off after a while, so we have to keep redoing them."