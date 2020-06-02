Margot Robbie has hung up the tattoo gun after a 'few mishaps'

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Margot Robbie revealed she has stopped tattooing her friends after a few things went wrong.

The Birds of Prey star shared: "I've hung up the tattoo gun. I don't do it anymore. I had a few mishaps and I feel like I should quit."

And the 29-year-old actress recalled one particular incident when she felt she should hang up the inkings.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "I'm tattooing my friend on her back ... And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, 'Oh, I didn't know that's what I was getting.'

"And I was like, 'Oh, God.' I was like, 'What did you think you were getting?' She was like, 'It doesn't matter, like, I like it either way.' And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it?

Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle, as one of the maids of honour in a backless dress, and this like, red, raw, scabbing tattoo. And her mom was filthy with me ... She was so angry, and I felt, I really shouldn't do this anymore."

Meanwhile, Margot previously revealed she was bought a tattoo gun by her friends after expressing her love of inking.

Speaking back in 2016, she said: "I've done almost 50 tattoos now. And I'm getting worse! On my birthday, my friends were like, 'What do you want for your birthday?' I was like, 'I just want to do more tattoos.'

"Cara [Delevingne] and I would tattoo the bottom of our toes with, like, little faces. But the thing about tattooing the bottom of your toes is that it rubs off after a while, so we have to keep redoing them."

More about
actress tattoo

TRENDING

Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah&#039;s house, witness tells court
I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah's house, witness tells court
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

SERVICES