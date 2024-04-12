Margot Robbie producing new Monopoly movie

Margot Robbie is producing a new Monopoly movie.

The Barbie star's LuckyChap Entertainment company and her partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will produce the live-action picture based on the popular board game.

Monopoly's backers Hasbro Entertainment are also producing the Lionsgate film — which has been in development for more than a decade.

It is hoped that Margot and LuckyChap will be able to replicate the billion-dollar box office success of Barbie with the Monopoly picture, although it remains to be seen how they will form a narrative story related to the property-acquiring board game.

Lionsgate movie boss Adam Fogelson suggested that LuckyChap has a "clear point of view" on the flick but did not offer any further details.

He said at CinemaCon: "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.

"They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

The production company's previous movies include I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman and the team expressed excitement about working on the Monopoly picture.

LuckyChap said: 'Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended.

"Like all of the best IP (intellectual property), this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

Hasbro Entertainment's head of film Zev Foreman added: "As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen."

