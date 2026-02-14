Margot Robbie would've 'risked it all' for Lord of Rings character Aragon as a teen

Margot Robbie would've "risked it all" for Lord of Rings character Aragon during her teenage years.

The 35-year-old actress had a high school crush on Danish-American actor Viggo Mortensen's character in the fantasy film franchise, and the star joked she has "a type" after likening Aragon to her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi's character Heathcliff.

Asked by E! News whether she had a high school celebrity crush who she would've "risked it all for" when she was 16, Margot — who plays Heathcliff's lover Cathy in the new movie — said: "I would've risked it all for Aragon from Lord of the Rings.

"He's kind of giving Heathcliff in the first half of the movie with the long hair and the beard.

"I have a type I guess."

Margot also told that while intimate scenes could often be "quite technical" to shoot on the movie, she admitted there was sometimes more passion in "argument scenes".

She added: "I think those scenes often end up being quite technical.

"They require quite a bit of choreography. There's actually a lot more 'in the moment' feelings in other scenes.

"I think sometimes argument scenes end up being the ones where you're like, 'Oh wow we're all kind of building up now and we're all kind of in the moment.'

"It doesn't require a ton of specific choreography."

Margot recently admitted she was "set up for success" in the Emerald Fennell-directed movie, partly because the screenplay was "amazing".

She told Extra: "The chemistry between us as Cathy and Heathcliff ... We were so set up for success, to be honest.

"Like, we had the most amazing screenplay and we had the most incredible designers designing these shots and these sets and these costumes, and you have Emerald there who's so attuned to what can make someone go and gasp and, you know, it's like we were just given all the ingredients to do something amazing, and all we really needed to do was bring our best as well."

