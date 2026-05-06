Margot Robbie's Met Gala gown took 761 hours to make

The 35-year-old actress stepped out in a stunning strapless gold dress from Chanel for Monday's annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.

As reported by Vogue magazine, Margot's gown "took the Chanel atelier 761 hours to create and included 1,100 pieces of embroidery".

The evening marked the first time Margot, who worked with Chanel's new creative director Matthieu Blazy on the dress to fit the Costume Art theme, has attended the Met Gala since 2023.

That year, the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the Hollywood star embraced that win a chain-trimmed Chanel dress from the late designer's spring 1933 couture collection.

At the time, she told Vogue: "They remade it for me, and it's obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually."

Margot is known for making sure her red carpet outfits match the theme of the occasion, including her work with stylist Andrew Mukamal for the 2023 Barbie press tour.

She told People magazine: "We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies."

She wore the likes of Versace, Valentino and Chanel doing the promotional run, adding: "We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."

Meanwhile, Andrew quipped that they were using "a board where every city was mapped out" for specific looks.

He said: "We knew exactly which looks, which Barbies and which references were archival, and everything was very specific for each destination."

They took a similar approach for Wuthering Heights, as they made sure to embrace the Victorian gothic vibe of the Emily Bronte adaptation.

She wore a Schiaparelli gown, featuring a corset and ombre skirt, for the film's world premiere earlier this year, and simply described the look as "Wuthering Heights".

She told Variety: "This is Wuthering Heights. We were like, 'If we were to make Wuthering Heights into a dress, what would it look like?'

"And so, it was kind of like this idea of it soaking up the ground, which we knew was going to be red, a red carpet - or in this case, a red lacquer floor - and having it kind of seep up into the dress."

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