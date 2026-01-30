Mariah Carey dislikes calling herself a legend

Mariah Carey doesn't like to call herself a "legend".

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker, who has 19 US Number Ones to her name and will be honoured as MusiCares' 2026 Person of the Year on Friday (Jan 30), played down the way she is perceived by the public.

She told Billboard: "Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say.

"But I don't call myself a legend. I'm just still working, still trying hard."

The 56-year-old star has "always" maintained a strong work ethic, and she insisted the key takeaway is to "be true to yourself".

She explained: "I've always worked really hard. because I knew [from the start] that I wanted to be here for a long time.

"The one lesson I've learnt is to just be true to yourself. And I was fortunate enough to be able to do that.

"There were some things along the way that weren't ideal, you know, but here I am."

The Queen of Pop will be recognised by MusiCares alongside the likes of Grateful Dead, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, Gloria Estefan, Billy Joel and Dolly Parton.

She has shown support over the years for disaster relief efforts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well as backed causes like education and HIV/AIDS.

She explained: "All of us should do what we can to give back something. And it's also important to do more than that.

"I get caught up with my schedule sometimes, so it's not as much as it should be. But it's still an important part of my life."

MusiCares' executive director Theresa Wolters previously heaped praise on the pop icon's "influence".

She said: "Mariah Carey's influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry.

"She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment or programmes that help those facing barriers to opportunity.

"Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive."

