Mariah Carey makes chart history with All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey has made chart history with All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The 55-year-old singer's 1994 festive classic has returned to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, extending her record for the highest number of years she has reached number one on the chart to 20.

According to figures from Billboard, Mariah's appearance in 20 distinct years — as per chart dates — came from 1990 to 2000, as well as 2005, 2006, and 2008, and then, thanks to All I Want For Christmas Is You, annually every December from 2019 to now.

Mariah's 20 appearances are far ahead of the next four acts, Sir Paul McCartney/ Wings, Beyonce, Michael Jackson and Madonna, who have all made the Hot 100 number one slot in 10 individual years.

But Paul also topped the chart in seven additional years as a member of The Beatles, while Beyonce got another three appearances with her former group Destiny's Child, and Michael had another with the Jackson 5.

Mariah revealed earlier this week she had been delighted to learn she'd hit number one again while performing in concert in North Carolina.

She shared a video on Instagram of her 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe handing her flowers, which was captioned: "Last night, I found out that All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I couldn't have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all."

Mariah recently admitted she is "very grateful" that All I Want For Christmas Is You has given her such a strong association with the festive season.

She told Best magazine: "I feel very grateful. The holidays are a wonderful time, but they can also be a difficult time for some people.

"I just try to do my best to make people happy and to feel festive, no matter what's going on in their lives.

"I see myself as a friend for anyone who needs one for the holidays."

[[nid:705214]]