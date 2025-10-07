Mariah Carey spotted in Singapore ahead of concert

Mariah Carey was spotted in Singapore ahead of her upcoming concert.

A netizen encountered the 56-year-old American pop star yesterday (Oct 6) at Ngee Ann City and posted the videos in two Xiaohongshu posts on the same day.

In the first post, Mariah is seen with her entourage walking into a Louis Vuitton boutique.

Dressed in a white dress and white platform wedges with black sunglasses, she looks at the display of luxury goods while speaking to a man from her group.

Later, the same netizen also captured the group, which includes Mariah's longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, outside the luxury boutique.

As they walked past, the netizen greeted Mariah, who broke into a smile and waved back.

Mariah will be performing at the Arena @ Expo on Oct 8 as part of her The Celebration of Mimi Tour.

[[nid:723613]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.