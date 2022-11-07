Mariah Carey teases collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (Nov 4).

The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer said: "Maybe it's not just musical. I don't know. I can't say what it is. It's fun things."

Millie, 18, considers Mariah to be a mentor in her life and the singer confirmed her friend's claim that she is prone to belting out her hits when the pair eat Chinese food together.

She said of Millie's comments: "She's not lying. I can't define what type of food it is. We're not allowed to do that anymore. I don't know what type of food it was. We were having morsels."

Asked by Jimmy about the singing, the 53-year-old star said: "I mean, sort of. I mean, it depends on the moment."

Mariah explained that she tries to give some of the knowledge that she has picked up during her career in showbiz to the young actress.

She said: "As a woman starting out so young in this industry, most people are given songs and given, like, 'Here's how you're going to do this and this is what you should do.'

"The one thing I insisted on is, 'You cannot make me do other people's songs'. Like, that's the one thing. Like, I, at least, had to have that input."

Mariah added: "That's where I talk to Millie about stuff. That's kind of what she meant, I think, about a mentor and a guide. Like, don't give it away if you don't have to."