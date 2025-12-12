Mariah Carey's secret grunge album to be released in 2026

Mariah Carey's secret grunge album will be released next year.

The Fantasy hitmaker previously revealed in 2020 that she had made a huge departure from her sound in 1995 to put together an alternative record, but it has never seen the light of day.

However, her record label is now planning to finally bring out Someone's Ugly Daughter in the second half of 2026.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ever since she let slip about the existence of the album, fans have been desperate for it to be officially released and put on streaming.

"After years of casual talks about what to do, everyone has now agreed the album will be released in the second half of 2026.

"It's been a long time coming, but hopefully fans think it's worth the wait.

"It's certainly Mariah as you've never heard her before."

In October 2024, the 56-year-old singer admitted she still hopes to release her grunge record one day.

During an appearance on Las Culturistas podcast, host Matt Rogers asked the singer: "Can you drop that grunge album?" and Mariah replied: "I know, right? I'm so mad that I haven't done that yet... but who do I drop it with?"

Rogers then suggested she should release it independently using "Garage Band or something, like, a grungy thing" and the singer added: "I could do that."

She went on to say: "It's a good album. OK, you will hear it. I was getting life from that, seriously. It was jokes, as well. They're everlasting."

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker previously opened up about the buried album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in 2020 revealing music executives banned her from releasing it.

She said: "I got kind of in trouble for making this album — the alternative album — because back then, everything was super-controlled by the powers that be.

"I never really was like, 'Oh, we're going to release it.' But then I was like, I should release it. I should do it under an alias. Let people discover it and whatever, but that got squashed."

The album did get a release under the band name Chick with Mariah's pal Clarissa Dane taking over lead vocals. Mariah's singing was heard only as backing vocals and she was credited as D. Sue.

The singer opened up about the project in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, writing: "I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time.

"You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

"I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh."

