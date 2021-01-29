Marie Kondo sparks joy with pregnancy news

Marie Kondo has revealed she and her husband Takumi Kawahara are expecting their third child together, a sibling for daughters Satsuki and Miko.

The Tidying Up star shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram and captioned the image: "I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way."

Her TV producer husband - whom she married in 2012 - shared the announcement on his Instagram Story and added: "Thank you so much!"

The 36-year-old lifestyle guru was inundated with messages of congratulations on her post.

Drew Barrymore wrote: "Congratulations! I am wishing you so much joy! And health and love!"

Miranda Kerr posted: "So happy for you and your family. Congratulations."

Marie previously admitted she had let her "perfectionist" tendencies slide since having children.

She said: "I used to be a perfectionist, but it became difficult to maintain that standard after having my children. So much was out of my control.

"I hope my openness on the subject will help others to ease up on impossible standards."

Marie added: "I gave up on perfectionism a while ago!"

And the writer admitted her kids won't clean up on their own. However, she added: "But they will when I ask them to!

"We make it a daily practice and tidy together at the end of the day."

Marie doesn't worry if her children "have tantrums" and does her best to find out why they are acting out.

She said: "It's quite natural for kids to have tantrums - when they do, they do!

"I take the time to listen. Once they've calmed down, I ask them what's bothering them and then, to let them know I understand, I say, 'So that made you sad,' or 'That's what you didn't like.' I try to honour their feelings."

