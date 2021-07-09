Marilyn Manson turns himself in for alleged 2019 spitting incident

Marilyn Manson has turned himself into police for an alleged spitting incident which took place in 2019.

The 52-year-old rocker was wanted for arrest by New Hampshire police in May after he allegedly spat at a female videographer before blowing his nose "at her" during an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion back in August 2019.

And according to TMZ, Manson handed himself over to law enforcement officials last week, who booked him and released him shortly afterwards. Manson was released on personal recognisance bail under the conditions that he won't commit any crimes while on release, won't have any contact with the alleged victim, and will appear at all of his court hearings.

The Beautiful People hitmaker had a warrant for his arrest issued almost two months ago by Guildford Police Department, who revealed he was wanted on two counts of misdemeanour simple assault.

In a statement at the time, the department said: "Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges. The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred."

Several eyewitnesses then came forward to claim that Manson had allegedly been "spitting everywhere" at the time of the incident, and had begun targeting the woman after she "looked semi-irritated".

One attendee told the publication: "He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.

"I stopped listening to his music after that and told my husband I would never go to another one of his concerts again."

While another concert goer said Manson allegedly "laughed" about his actions.

They added: "[He] bent down to shoot his snot all over this woman. I can remember him just laughing about what he did."