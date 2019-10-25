Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson

The pregnancy rumours turned out to be true after all.

Newlyweds Mario Ho and Ming Xi have welcomed a baby boy on Thursday (Oct 24).

Mario shared the good news on Instagram and posted photos of his wife, Ming Xi, cradling their newborn son Ronaldo in a hospital bed surrounded by family and friends.

In the post, he thanked her for going through pregnancy to deliver a cute and healthy baby. "You're the best, I love you!" he wrote.

With Ronaldo's birth, Mario said he has finally helped to fulfil his 97-year-old dad's wish of having a grandson.

Stanley Ho, a casino tycoon from Macau, also gifted his first grandson his own name (Ho Kwong Sun after Ho Hung Sun).

As for why he named his son Ronaldo, Mario said that he hopes his child would be tall, handsome, and talented (like a certain footballer, perhaps).

"No pressure, son!" the new dad quipped.

Mario, 24, first met Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 30, through his sister Sabrina Ho. The couple fell in love and started dating after being paired up on the reality dating show Mr Left, Mr Right in 2017.

After Mario popped the question in a fairytale proposal in an upscale Shanghai mall in May this year, the couple registered their marriage and became parents within six months.

Although they kept the pregnancy a secret until Ronaldo was born, netizens speculated that Ming Xi already had a bun in the oven when the Chinese Victoria's Secret supermodel was seen wearing a flowing dress and sneakers at the proposal.

