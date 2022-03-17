Mark Hamill approves young Luke Skywalker casting in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series

In the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, a young Luke Skywalker will play an integral role in the story. In this series, he will be played by Grant Feely, a child actor whose only other starring role is in an episode of Creepshow.

The character is briefly seen in the teaser trailer for the series. Mark Hamill, who played an adult Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and an older Luke in the sequel trilogy, commended the casting choice of young Luke on Twitter. Hamill also reprised the role in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian to much fanfare.

In the tweet, Hamill stated that “Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!”

It is heartening to see an actor who played such an iconic role giving words of encouragement to a new face in the franchise.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader and Ewan McGregor reprising the titular role. Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on May 25, 2022 on Disney+, we can’t wait to see familiar actors along with the new young Luke in action.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.