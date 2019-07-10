Mark Hamill heaps praise on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker performance

Mark Hamill has hailed Joaquin Phoenix's "brilliant" depiction of the Joker.

The 68-year-old actor began voicing the iconic character in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, and has heaped praise on Joaquin's performance in the Todd Phillips-directed movie.

Mark - who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films - wrote on Twitter: "The #JokerMovie opens today. The awesome Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver brilliantly reimagine the character as never seen before! Two thumbs up from that old-school, comic book version... me."

The new movie has seemingly divided opinion among fans and critics.

But director Todd Phillips recently rubbished criticism of the film's violent scenes.