Mark Hamill heaps praise on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker performance

PHOTO: Instagram/jokermovie
Bang

Mark Hamill has hailed Joaquin Phoenix's "brilliant" depiction of the Joker.

The 68-year-old actor began voicing the iconic character in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, and has heaped praise on Joaquin's performance in the Todd Phillips-directed movie.

Mark - who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films - wrote on Twitter: "The #JokerMovie opens today. The awesome Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver brilliantly reimagine the character as never seen before! Two thumbs up from that old-school, comic book version... me."

The new movie has seemingly divided opinion among fans and critics.

But director Todd Phillips recently rubbished criticism of the film's violent scenes.

He said: "That's the surprising thing to me. I thought, isn't that a good thing, to put real-world implications on violence? Isn't it a good thing to take away the cartoon element about violence that we've become so immune to?

"I was a little surprised when it turns into that direction, that it's irresponsible. Because, to me, it's very responsible to make it feel real and make it have weight and implications."

Todd also described the criticism as a learning experience, adding he was keen for audiences to form their own opinions of the movie.

Speaking at a recent screening, he explained: "There's been a lot said about this movie - a lot said by me, too. I've learned. I'm really excited that you're here and we can finally let the movie speak for itself."

More about
movies actors celebrities

TRENDING

Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES