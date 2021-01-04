Mark Hamill thanks Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for Luke Skywalker's epic return

Perhaps no one loves the character of Luke Skywalker more than his actor Mark Hamill, who got to reprise the role again for the season finale of The Mandalorian season 2.

Luke’s appearance in The Mandalorian was not only a welcome and pleasant surprise to fans, it also gave them a rare chance to see Luke in his Jedi Master prime, as he easily took down Dark Troopers. For many, it was the return they have been waiting for, but did not receive in the Star Wars sequel film trilogy.

Hamill himself has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to The Mandalorian creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the masterminds behind the show. He tweeted, “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realised you wanted until it was given.”

Hamill’s tweet has subsequently led the hashtag #ThankYouJonAndDave to trend on Twitter. Actor Diedrich Bader has also shared his glee and excitement at seeing Hamill’s return to the role in The Mandalorian.

Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.#ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020

The day the final episode of The Mandalorian season 2 aired, Hamill had tweeted, “The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!”

The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!#LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU pic.twitter.com/TOBqlXYyHN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2020

It is still not known whether we’ll get to see Luke Skywalker again in the third season of The Mandalorian but one can certainly hope.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.