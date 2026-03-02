Mark Lee's children had to do 'idiom test' to receive ang baos

Receiving ang baos (red packets) during Chinese New Year is one of the highlights of the festive celebration and one local celebrity quizzed his children on their Chinese before giving them one.

In an Instagram video by Mark Lee's wife Catherine Ng on March 1, the 57-year-old local actor is seen receiving blessings from their three children, Calista, Maksonn and Calynn.

Holding up his stack of red packets printed with two-word Chinese adjectives, he tells them they have to use those words to make a four-character idiom.

His eldest daughter Calista, 17, is the first to attempt the challenge using the words ji xiang (auspicious or luck).

Kneeling in front of her father for a moment in silence, she quickly remembers "ji xiang ru yi" (good luck and all the best), which wins her a round of cheers and applause from her mother and siblings.

While Calista also accidentally wishes Mark "academic success", which leaves everyone laughing, she receives a red packet from him and the same well-wishes in return.

Maksonn, 14, who is shown the words ping an (safety or peace), immediately begins with "sui sui ping an" (peace all year round) and "ping ping an an" (safe and sound), before being reminded by Mark that he needs to start off his greeting by addressing Mark and wishing him a happy new year first.

Besides hoping his father will enjoy good health and longevity, Maksonn also blurts out: "Wishing you sleep forever and not age."

Calynn, 12, who receives the words ru yi (as one wishes), immediately turns to her siblings mouthing "help me". With some guidance, she said "wan shi ru yi" (may all go well with you) and "ji xiang ru yi" (good luck and all the best) before receiving her red packet.

At the end of the video, Catherine listed out numerous idioms that contain the three sets of characters the children received.

She wrote in the caption of her post: "The annual idiom test is here again. Red packets were not given easily; they had to pass the test first!

"That's how the new year should be, passing on blessings while teaching children good words and phrases, as well as gratitude and thoughtfulness, all while having fun."

Netizens praised the couple for following traditions and teaching their children well.

