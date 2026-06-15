Mark Lee, Korean actor Kang Yul star in new trilingual microdrama, talk about filming gun scene on rooftop

Three's not a crowd and might be just nice for Mark Lee, Tasha Low and Kang Yul in their upcoming thriller microdrama Seven Days Reborn.

Local actor Mark, 57, told AsiaOne during the screening party on June 12: "Three languages were spoken in the series. Kang Yul and Tasha will communicate in Korean; Kang Yul and I will speak in English while Tasha and I will converse in Mandarin.

"As we were editing the series, we felt that there were some Korean drama vibes, but at the same time, it is also a local series. However, it's not awkward or uncomfortable to watch at all."

Kang Yul, who turns 33 in July, is a South Korean actor known for his appearance in dramas including three seasons of Best Mistake (2019 - 2021) and Revenge of Others (2022). Tasha, 32, is a local actress who learned Korean when she was part of the disbanded K-pop girl group SKarf.

Seven Days Reborn centres on investigative journalist Chen Kaiqian (Tasha), who is murdered by K Media Group CEO Cao Junye (Mark) after exposing the criminal network behind his company.

When she wakes up seven days before her death, she finds herself trapped in a time-loop and forms an uneasy alliance with international investigator Han Daoxun (Kang Yul) in an attempt to rewrite her fate and reshape the future before time runs out.

During the interview, Mark also commended Tasha on her ability to juggle different types of performances in the microdrama.

He explained: "There are some differences in our methods of acting because of our different cultures. But Tasha was able to adapt to Kang Yul and my performances without any clashes. It could also be that we are used to watching Korean dramas.

"What I am most surprised after watching the whole series is that their performances were not on both extreme ends and the conversations in different languages comes naturally."

Mark added he also spoke some Korean as his character is the owner of a South Korean talent management company and had asked Tasha and Kang Yul to help in his pronunciation.

When asked to comment on Mark's Korean, Kang Yul gave a thumbs-up and said the former spoke the language fluently because he took a lot of time to study and pronounce his lines correctly.

Kang Yul sprained finger during filming

Kang Yul revealed to AsiaOne he sustained a minor injury while filming the series, which took place over five days in Singapore in early May.

The fight scene, filmed on a rooftop with artificial rain for about three hours, involved Mark and him struggling over a pistol.

Kang Yul shared that during the scuffle, his right index finger suffered a sprain from the trigger part of the gun.

He added: "It was bent the wrong way for a little bit, but it wasn't a serious injury. We took care of it on the spot and completed the scene without a problem."

While he said he still can't bend the finger completely now, he assured us he feels okay.

Seven Days Reborn also marks Kang Yul's first international microdrama and his second time in Singapore since his first visit for the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in December 2025.

On what he enjoyed here, he said he loves curry puffs from Old Chang Kee: "I love curry and ham, and there's just something about the combination of pastry with curry and meat [which I like]."

He also enjoyed Hainanese chicken rice, which was recommended to him by Mark, and visited Clarke Quay where he had a good time over food and drinks.

Filmed entirely on mobile phone

Seven Days Reborn is shot using Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra mobile phone, which is a first experience for the cast.

Mark shared: "Usually bigger cameras, small cameras or digital cameras are used in filming, and we are used to it. Mobile phones are usually used to take pictures or [personal] videos, but now we are using it [to film a microdrama].

"It felt strange at first and made us wonder if we were really filming a drama. But the quality of the footage is there."

He added that one benefit of filming with a mobile phone is that the set-up time is greatly reduced.

Mark also said King Kong Media Production, which he co-founded in 2017, has plans to continue working with Outpost Entertainment — an entertainment and production company they invested in in 2025 — and Kang Yul for more projects in the future.

Seven Days Reborn, which has 30 episodes with a runtime of 90 seconds each, will premiere on June 25 on Viu in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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