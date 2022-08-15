Mark Lee launches NFT collection which provides premium access to events

Local celebrity Mark Lee is the latest to jump on the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon.

The funnyman, who has been in show business for more than 20 years, is launching an NFT collection under the banner of his production company, King Kong Media Productions.

An NFT is a unique crypto-currency token that can take the form of anything digital, such as a drawing, an animated GIF or a song.

Under the Kong Collective, some 444 dedicated digital NFT collectibles will be launched on the Ethereum blockchain in late August.

In a press release on Monday (Aug 15), King Kong Media Productions dubbed each collectible as a lifetime pass to premium membership with the company, which manages veteran artistes such as Henry Thia and Marcus Chin and also produces films, concerts and videos.

Privileges of the membership will reportedly include VIP tickets to concerts and movie galas, meet-and-greet sessions with artistes, and exclusive merchandise.

"For a start, we would like to experiment with fan engagement and how we can provide value for our NFTs owners," said Lee, 53, of the upcoming collection.

Other local celebrities who have launched their own NFT collections include rapper Shigga Shay.

Shay sold out his debut collection of 999 NFTs, titled Spacebars, within four minutes of release on April 13.

The collection was based on the cover of his 365 EP released in 2020, with animated artworks featuring a cartoon version of the rapper as an astronaut. These were accompanied by a rap verse that 29-year-old Shay wrote specially for the collection.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based model-influencer Irene Zhao, 28, made the news in January when her series of NFTs generated a $7.5 million transaction volume within 10 days.

The 1,106 NFTs feature Zhao in various poses that show off her figure with different meme phrases like "Have fun staying poor" and "Take my money" emblazoned across the frame.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.