Mark Lee: Newbies don't understand being ugly is 'asset in comedy'

With 30 years of showbiz experience under his belt, Mark Lee definitely knows what it takes to thrive in the industry.

The 53-year-old comedian as well as veteran actor Li Nanxing were guests on the debut episode of Christopher Lee's new variety show Dishing With Chris Lee, which premiered on meWATCH on Monday (April 4).

Showing off his culinary skills in an outdoor kitchen, two-time Golden Bell Award winner Christopher treated his two guests to a hearty bowl of chicken curry noodles.

During the episode, the trio reminisced about the times when they were first starting out in showbiz. Christopher and Nanxing started their careers as actors, while Mark had his beginnings in variety shows.

Broaching the topic of leaving a legacy, Mark pointed out that many newbies in the industry would prefer to act than do comedy.

"Not many people want to do it. The ugly ones don't want to as they want to become better looking so that they can go into acting," he said.

"But they don't understand that if you're not good-looking, that's an asset in comedy."

Such an observation isn't exactly unfounded. The man himself has also been given less-than-ideal roles in his newbie days, such as a talking rubbish bin — which earned him a moniker that has stuck till this day.

Comedy actor Jaspers Lai, who's signed to Mark's talent management agency King Kong Media, also created an exaggerated character named Bao Ya Gu who has a bowl haircut, buck teeth and a high-pitched voice.

"[Leaving a legacy] also needs the right timing and people," added Mark.

Chiming in, Christopher also surmised: "What we could do is pass down the right spirit."

Nostalgia for the good ol' days in showbiz aside, the set of the show, a rustic hut with old-school furniture, also brought about many fond childhood memories for the three actors who all grew up in kampungs.

Ending off the episode, they also engaged in a friendly battle of gasing (spinning top) to find out who among them is a true-blue kampung boy.

Dishing with Chris is now available on meWATCH.

