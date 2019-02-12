Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/National Council on Problem Gambling - Singapore
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

In a shocking tell-all video, local actor Mark Lee told Singapore that he was a gambling addict, how he spiralled out of control, and identified four steps to recognising when one is getting addicted.

The video was published on the National Council of Problem Gambling's Facebook page and it shocked netizens who did not see this coming from the popular 51-year-old.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News yesterday (Nov 30), Mark offered more details on the extent of his habit. 

Mark said: "During that time, I mainly betted on football and the lottery. I spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D and about $300 to $500 per football match. If I won a starter prize, I could get more than $10,000."

The comedian also admitted that he had won more than $100,000 before at the lottery, but it wasn't enough for him. He felt that money came easily, but he also blew through it easily.

"Gamblers always have this mentality — if you win $10,000 today, you hope to win more next time so you'll place bigger bets. You'll also celebrate after your big win, so when will you think about stopping? That's how you sink even deeper," he explained.

Not many people know that besides being an artiste, Mark Lee is also a businessman. There’s another secret Mark holds that he will reveal to all now…

Posted by National Council on Problem Gambling - Singapore on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

As Mark's descent into addiction took place during his time on the 1996 local variety show, Comedy Nite, director-actor Jack Neo (also Mark's longtime friend and co-worker) tried to knock some sense into him.

Mark recounted: "When Jack found out, he tried different approaches to get me to quit gambling. He would tell me that it'll affect my future and my family. I didn't listen and continued to gamble."

Jack's words weren't enough to make Mark turn over a new leaf. But, a simple sentence from Mark's mother made him see the error of his ways and gave him the motivation to walk away from that destructive lifestyle.

Apparently, his mother knew that he loved to gamble but she never tried to dissuade him. She just told him plainly: "I'm old, it's okay. You're still young, you have to take care of yourself in the future."

Her words cut so deep that till now, Mark confessed that he doesn't even dare to buy 4D.

When asked if he ever borrowed money from loan sharks, Mark said that he didn't because he "knew their ways". He also made sure to only borrow from his 'brothers' and from people outside the media industry to 'save face'.

It was a dark and shameful past which would make public figures think twice about revealing it. But Mark believes that he should speak up precisely because of his celebrity status.

He told Shin Min: "Since I'm a celebrity, I should share my ugly past to encourage others to stay away from gambling because you might lose your family and all your wealth."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Gambling

TRENDING

Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
He witnessed a boy drown - and became a lifeguard for the next 47 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11

SERVICES