Mark Lee's Golden Horse loss inspires new CNY movie, Henry Thia to play baddie despite 'cute' looks

Dejected by his best actor loss at the Golden Horse Awards, Mark Lee goes into a tailspin and lands in bad company, eventually becoming a swindler.

But not to worry, this isn't a foreshadowing of Singaporean actor Mark Lee's career trajectory, but the premise of his upcoming Chinese New Year movie, slated for release in 2023.

The film, which is expected to cost between $1.2 million and $1.5 million to produce according to Shin Min Daily News, also stars local comedy veterans Patricia Mok and Henry Thia as well as Ah Boy alum Jaspers Lai. A host of Malaysian comedians and internet celebrities such as Jack Lim are also among the cast.

The cast and crew held a lensing ceremony on Tuesday (July 19) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Speaking on location, Mark, 53, told Shin Min Daily News that he plays a character "who narrowly loses out on the Golden Horse best actor award by one point".

"He then becomes emotionally unstable and ends up joining a racket set up by his former schoolmates to scam a lottery company," shared Mark, who's also an investor in the film.

If the plot oddly seems like a bad case of deja vu, you're not alone.

Jaspers sneakily revealed with a laugh: "The story basically started from when big brother Mark failed to win the award," referencing Mark's nomination for the local movie Number 1 at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.

Mark was pipped to the prize by Taiwanese actor Morning Mo.

Jaspers, 35, who pulls double duty as a screenwriter for the upcoming film, indicated that he's not at all worried that Mark, who's also his boss at entertainment company King Kong Media Production, would be offended by his remark.

"It's a fact that he didn't win, that's what one would call life imitating art and vice versa," said Jaspers, who also wrote the screenplay for Number 1.

'Unexpected' role for Henry Thia

Sharing more about the challenges he faces in the upcoming role, Mark said his character is one who is an "excellent impersonator", so audiences can look forward to him "being possessed" and taking on the personas of famous actors such as Andy Lau, Tony Leung, Ekin Cheng and Donnie Yen.

The film will also see loveable funnyman Henry back on the big screen, playing a big, bad boss of an illegal 4D betting company.

It's probably hard to imagine the 70-year-old actor — with his signature hangdog look — as a baddie.

"Yes, it's meant to be unexpected because he looks so cute," laughed Mark.

What appears to cut closer to past characterisations is Patricia's role in the movie. According to Shin Min Daily News, the comedienne plays a 'siao char bor' (crazy woman) who is secretly in love with Mark's character.

ALSO READ: Apple Hong gets pink IC, Kim Tae-ri loses Tiffany & Co ring in press conference, K-pop idols Chae-yeon and Eun-bi in Singapore

candicecai@asiaone.com