Mark Ruffalo doesn't think a standalone Hulk movie will ever happen because it's too 'expensive'

Mark Ruffalo doesn't think a standalone Hulk movie will ever happen, because it will be too "expensive" to make.

The 56-year-old actor has portrayed Bruce Banner/Hulk in several Marvel motion pictures since making his 2012 debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) The Avengers, and while he wants to make a solo Hulk film, he thinks such a project will be too pricey due to the CGI costs.

He told GQ magazine: "I'd love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don't think that's ever going to happen.

"It's very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!"

Ruffalo admitted Marvel's streaming expansion — which has seen the company release several Disney+ series — was "really exciting", but he "doesn't know" if the MCU will ever be "what it was".

Speaking about a Marvel post-Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America, he said: "I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.

"These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don't know."

It comes after movie The Marvels was the lowest-grossing Marvel film in history with US$206 million (S$276 million) at the worldwide box office.

In 2020, Ruffalo admitted he had an idea for a standalone Hulk movie that could be "really interesting".

He told Variety at the time: "There's an idea that I think could be really interesting.

"We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers.

"It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

