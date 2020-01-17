Mark Ruffalo 'really afraid' to play a schizophrenic for new TV show

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 52-year-old actor portrays identical twins in I Know This Much Is True but the characters have very different appearances because of their completely different lives.

Mark first filmed his scenes as Dominic for 15 weeks then shooting stopped on the HBO miniseries while he transformed his body to play schizophrenic Thomas, who has been on medication for years.

He explained at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour: "We didn't want it to be like I run and throw a wig on and do the same scene in the same day, so we took six weeks off to really separate these two guys.

"And Thomas is on medication, mood stabilisers and anti-psychotics. A lot of people put on weight."

And Mark found the time off tougher than he thought, as he also used the time to study what his character would have been experiencing, including hearing voices inside his head.

He added: "Those five weeks were really kind of lonely. Putting on the weight for Thomas was really challenging. I didn't expect it to be.

"I thought I was going to have a fun time doing that, but when you're force-feeding yourself, some of the romance of food sort of leaves." 

The actor admitted he was "really afraid" of the role because he wanted to depict Thomas' struggles honestly and accurately so felt a lot of "responsibility" to get it right.

He said: "It means a lot to me to be honest with that, which means going into that world and getting to know it and getting comfortable with it.

"And that's challenging, and so that aspect of it was challenging… I was really afraid to play him. I think it's really an important issue, and I want to tell it as honestly as possible. The responsibility is on me."

Mark's Avengers: Endgame co-star Paul Rudd recently undertook a similar task, playing two characters in Living With Yourself but they didn't "compare notes" about their approaches.

Mark said: "He's amazing in that. We didn't compare notes, but he's great in that. He's great in everything, goddammit."

More about
celebrities actors tv series

TRENDING

$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard
$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard
Family baffled by death of bride-to-be in motorcycle accident
Family baffled by death of bride-to-be in motorcycle accident
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Actress Barbie Hsu&#039;s husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Actress Barbie Hsu's husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Taiwan President: Invasion would be &#039;very costly&#039; for China
Taiwan President: Invasion would be 'very costly' for China

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES