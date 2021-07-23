Mark Wahlberg allowed to watch his kids' sports games only from the car

Mark Wahlberg is only allowed to watch his kids' sports games from the car.

The 50-year-old actor — who has Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, with his wife Rhea Durham — explained how his fame means he would cause a scene if he watched from the sidelines with the other parents.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons.

"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch.

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too. It's very difficult."

Meanwhile, the proud father also urged parents to "communicate" and provide an open forum for their kids as he discussed his new film Joe Bell.

The movie is based on the true story of a dad who walked across America after his son Jadin Bell (Reid Miller) was bullied for his sexuality, and Mark insisted acceptance has "gotta start in the home".

He added: "There's nothing more heartbreaking than somebody who's being bullied or picked on, or not accepted for who they are.

"And that's gotta start in the home, I think. Making sure that you are talking to your kids, communicating with them, and first and foremost they understand that you love them unconditionally.

"You cheer for them and support them for being who they are, but they have to be able to communicate."

Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted his attitude towards women was altered when he became a dad for the first time.

He explained: "My firstborn being a girl completely changed me. I have friends with only boys and they'll be like, 'Check that out' or 'Look at her' and I'll say, 'Dude, have some respect, that's somebody's daughter."