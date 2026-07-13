Mark Wahlberg spotted filming upcoming Netflix movie in Penang

Mark Wahlberg was spotted in Penang over the weekend, believed to be filming his upcoming Netflix movie The Big Fix.

In multiple videos posted on social media since yesterday (July 12), the 55-year-old Hollywood star was seen in the streets of Georgetown, where he wore a brown long-sleeved top and black pants.

Some videos showed him preparing for a scene along a row of shophouses where he got on and off a silver Perodua Kelisa, as staff members crowded around him on set.

He was also spotted filming along Lorong Kulit, where he walked with a man in a street market, before crossing the road.

@era.je Aura Mark Wahlberg ni memang luar biasa ya walaupun hanya berjalan!! Untung sungguh pelakon tambahan yang berjalan sama dengan Mark Wahlberg dekat situ 😍👏🏼💚 #sharERA ♬ original sound - ERA

Mark also sat at a muruku stall during his break time with the stall operator writing on a Threads post: "Mark Wahlberg also came to hang out at our muruku stall, when will you come again?"

The Big Fix is a crime thriller centering on former Interpol officer Chris Eaton (Mark) working in the Federal Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) who uncovers a corruption scandal. A high-stakes pursuit ensues as he closes in on a well-connected fixer aligned with Chinese triads.

The movie also stars Singaporean actor Chin Han who reportedly plays Dan Tan, a real-life Singaporean businessman arrested in 2013 for match-fixing; British actor Riz Ahmed who was also spotted filming with Mark in Penang; Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman and Indian actor Vipin Sharma.

According to a report by New Straits Times yesterday, Penang Island City Council mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said filming began on July 10 and is expected to continue for about two weeks at various locations in the city, including City Stadium, Batu Kawan Stadium and Macallum Field.

Mark also posted a video on Instagram yesterday, taken together with Rev Fr Michael Raymond, who is parish priest of the Church of Divine Mercy in Penang.

He said in the video: "Happy Sunday brother. God bless you. Stay prayed up, from Malaysia."

Datuk Hans Issac, who is chairman of National Film Development Corporation Malaysia, commented in his post: "Was nice to have met you on set yesterday and taking that photo with our Malaysian National Film Board Team."

Datuk Hans also posted a selfie taken with Nuha in an Instagram Story today.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com