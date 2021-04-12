Mark Wahlberg plans to gain 13kg over next 6 weeks for new role

Mark Wahlberg plans to gain 30 pounds over the next six weeks.

The 49-year-old actor has revealed he's preparing to pile on the pounds for his new movie Father Stu, in which he plays a boxer who becomes a priest.

The Hollywood star - who previously played legendary boxer 'Irish' Micky Ward in The Fighter - explained: "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like "Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.'"

Mark - who is known for being a fitness fanatic - admitted he can't wait to indulge himself in the coming weeks.

He told Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny's. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on."

Mark previously revealed he played a key role in creating the action scenes in The Fighter.

He said: "[I had] years of training and preparation, and I basically convinced everyone that the way to do it is to just film it like they film any fight on HBO.

"They don't know what's gonna happen. There's a fight, you have 12 rounds, you have to walk in the ring, you've got eight or ten cameras. You don't know what's gonna happen, but these guys are experts.

"So we got the actual cameras, the actual director that shot [real-life fights]. HBO gave us all their equipment and everything. They came and we just shot them in sequence."