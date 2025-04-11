Marquee celebrates 6th anniversary on April 11 and 12 with DJs Dimitri Vegas and Steve Aoki

Marquee Singapore is celebrating their sixth anniversary in style this weekend, urging partygoers to "come dressed to impress in [their] boldest, most avant-garde fits".

The nightclub at Marina Bay Sands will be hosting DJ sets from Dimitri Vegas and Steve Aoki on April 11 and 12 respectively.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHIBwAgyAiK/[/embed]

Friday's (April 11) headlining act will be Dimitri, one half of the Greek-Belgian sibling duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, who are known for their main stage appearances at Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, as well as residencies in Ibiza.

Dimitri, 42, released his latest solo single Good For You featuring Chapter & Verse and Goodboys in 2024.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIIcbcry6d7/[/embed]

EDM mainstay Steve Aoki returns to Marquee the next day.

A two-time Grammy nominee, the 47-year-old American has collaborated with a diverse array of musicians from DJs Alan Walker and Afrojack to bands like Linkin Park and Fall Out Boy.

"Last show was insane, we gotta make this one even better," he said in a promotional video with Marquee.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIQLP73SaNu/[/embed]

Tickets for the individual nights start at $80 with weekend passes from $130.

