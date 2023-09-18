Married in secret? Adele sparks speculation after calling boyfriend Rich Paul 'husband'

Adele sparked speculation she's married in secret by calling boyfriend Rich Paul her "husband".

The pop star seemingly updated her relationship status while chatting to fans at her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Sept 16) during a segment of the gig where she walks around and answers questions from audience members.

A video posted on TikTok shows a female fan asking to marry the singer and the request prompted Adele to reply: "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight. He's here."

The woman added, "Can you try?" and Adele joked: "Oh no I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."

The Rolling In The Deep singer was previously married to Simon Konecki — the father of her son Angelo — from 2018 until 2021.

She went on to strike up a romance with sports agent Rich, 41, and they have been together for two years after first meeting on the dance floor at a birthday party thrown by a mutual friend.

They confirmed the romance in the summer of 2021 when they were pictured together at a basketball game, and Adele later admitted she kept the relationship secret for as long as possible — not even telling her close friends she had a boyfriend.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she explained: "I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself... None of them believed it [when the news broke]."

She later spoke about Rich in an interview on CBS in 2021, saying: "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

Adele also talked to Elle magazine about the relationship and hinted at a future second marriage, saying: "I'm just in love! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

