Martin Scorsese has "no more time" to make movies.

The 80-year-old director's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and he revealed that he understands filmmaking on a new level but his age is preventing him from telling more stories on the big screen.

Speaking to Deadline, Martin said: "I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time.

"The whole world has opened up to me, but it's too late. It's too late. I'm old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there's no more time."

Scorsese explained that he could relate to the legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa who revealed that he was only beginning to truly understand cinema when presented with an honorary Academy Award by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in 1990.

He said: "Kurosawa, when he got his Oscar, when George and Steven gave it to him, he said, 'I'm only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it's too late.'

"He was 83. At the time, I said, 'What does he mean?' Now I know what he means."

Scorsese teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio for the sixth time on Killers of the Flower Moon and loves working with the Revenant star as he is a "natural film actor".

The Goodfellas director said: "What's great about Leo, and it's why we work together so often, is, he goes there. He goes to these weird places that are so difficult and convoluted, and through the convolution, somehow there's a clarity that we can reach.

"And usually it's in the expression, in his face, in his eyes. I've always told him this. He's a natural film actor. I could shoot a close-up of him, he could be thinking of nothing, and I could intercut anything with it, and people will say, 'Oh, he's reacting to such and such.'

"There's something in his face that the camera locks into, in his eyes."

ALSO READ: Kumail Nanjiani thinks Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have 'earned the right' to have an opinion on the MCU