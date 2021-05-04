Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theatres

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theatres, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

"See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including Black Widow, Eternals and a Black Panther sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theatres of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

The future of movie theatres is uncertain after extended closures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Independent operators and large chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope that blockbusters from Marvel and others will help lure audiences back.

At the same time, Disney and other media companies are investing billions to compete with Netflix Inc and provide consumers with plenty of options to stream at home.

Disney is offering Black Widow for a $30 (S$40) charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on May 3 (Monday). The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years.