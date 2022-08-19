She-Hulk tackles Captain America's virginity; actress Ginger Gonzaga wants women to encourage women to 'be unapologetically you'

It's official — the star-spangled man's plans also involved a woman.

In a recent interview with io9, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's head writer Jessica Gao revealed the planning process behind the show's mid-credit scene that addresses Captain America (Chris Evans) and his sex life.

In that scene, Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner aka Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) drink on a beach and debate if the Captain died a virgin.

"It's just so sad. Steve Rogers did so much for his country and he never got to experience sex," a drunk Jennifer says to Bruce, crying. "Did you see that a**? That a** did not deserve to die a virgin. It's like, so sad."

Bruce, if he is to be believed, then admits the Captain lost his virginity to a woman in 1943 during a military tour.

"Yes, I knew it! Captain America f***..." Jennifer begins, before the scene abruptly cuts.

Chris himself also tweeted his response to the scene and he was likely humoured by it.

Jessica, 38, explained to io9: "Our philosophy was to just do things until they tell us we can't. If you start asking for permission too much, you're giving people a chance to say no.

"We started from a place of asking, 'What do we think is fun? What do we want to see? What are the conversations we're having and what have we always wanted to see in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)?"

The Captain's sex life was one of the questions that they wanted answers for, Jessica added, and it surprised them that the query stayed afloat and even garnered support from Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

Jessica explained: "Kevin was really into that joke and he was the one who volunteered the answer to that question… he was on board for that, which shocked me!"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a nine-episode series on Disney+ that follows Jennifer/She-Hulk, an attorney, as she struggles to find balance in her life between the attorney Jennifer and the superhero She-Hulk. It's naturally difficult but she gradually comes to terms with it with the help of Bruce and her best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga).

'Be unapologetically you'

She-Hulk is also "allegorical to so much that happens in the world today for women", Ginger, 39, told AsiaOne in a recent interview.

"This show shows different truths about a woman's experience in the world and doesn't shy away from it," Ginger said. "It's just showing the truth and allowing the audience to think about that."

Nikki and Jennifer are similar in that they are very emotionally intelligent and self-aware, she added.

Ginger elaborated: "I think those are beautiful characteristics for society to aspire to have more of, regardless of gender.

"The more we're self-aware and reflective, the more we're able to see other people's perspectives. The more we dissect ourselves, the more we can think about how we operate in the world."

And while she views the show as something that can be food for thought for its audience, Nikki's position in the show is also something that Ginger can empathise with.

She explained that she hates when women are diminished, not given the space to speak, not allowed to chime in creatively, and not permitted to have an opinion or articulate their beliefs.

In She-Hulk, Nikki constantly encourages Jennifer to embrace both sides of herself, as the lawyer Jennifer and the She-Hulk.

"Own it. Own your power. You look beautiful, you're special. Who cares if you're green? You're six-foot-seven. Be unapologetically you," Ginger said.

When asked by another reporter about the message that Nikki wants to send to society, Ginger replied: "Nikki is a cheerleader for her friends and wants her friends to reach full potential… she wants to encourage her friend, and I want women to do that for other women. I want people to do that for other people."

She also stated: "I care mostly that people are based in love and don't have fear or shame [about themselves]. I think if more people operate that way, it would solve a lot of our problems and differences."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which also stars Benedict Wong, Tim Roth and Charlie Cox, is currently streaming on Disney+.

