Marvel Studios announces new lineup of Disney+ shows: Spider-Man, X-Men, Ironheart and more

Looks like Marvel fans have a lot to be excited about. Marvel Studios just announced a lineup of new TV shows coming to Disney+, including new original series that have been kept secret for a long time.

Although release dates are still unknown, fans can look forward to these series coming very soon:

Secret Invasion

Marvel Zombies

Agatha: House of Harkness

Ironheart

I am Groot

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

ECHO

What If…? Season 2

Ms Marvel

She-Hulk

Moon Knight

X-Men Animated Series

It is unclear how soon is soon, but fans can likely expect these shows to drop sometime in 2022, or even 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.