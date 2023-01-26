Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige thinks superhero film craze will never end

Marvel has been a constant on the big screen for years as a titan in the superhero genre.

With fans critiquing the studio's lack of purpose in their recent Phase 4 films, however, the waning appeal is far from the fever high that came with the epic conclusion of Phase 3 in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, questioning if this spells the end of the comic book movies.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige refutes that statement on The Movie Business Proposal podcast, implying that this is not the first time he has had to deal with such assumptions.

"I've been at Marvel Studios for over 22 years, and most of us here at Marvel Studios have been around a decade or longer together," he said.

"From probably my second year at Marvel, people were asking, 'Well, how long is this going to last? Is this fad of comic book movies going to end?'"

Feige equated the question to someone asking if movies based on novels could fizz out, placing emphasis on Marvel's 80 years of producing countless stories that can be adapted in equally countless ways.

"I didn't really understand the question. Because to me, it was akin to saying after Gone With the Wind, 'Well, how many more movies can be made off of novels?'," explained the filmmaker.

"Do you think the audience will sour on movies being adapted from books?

"You would never ask that because there's an inherent understanding among most people that a book can be anything. A novel can have any type of story whatsoever.

"So it all depends on what story you're translating. Non-comic readers don't understand that it's the same thing in comics."

He continued by saying, "There's 80 years of the most interesting, emotional, ground-breaking stories that have been told in the Marvel comics, and it is our great privilege to be able to take what we have and adapt them.

"Another way to do that is adapting them into different genres, and what types of movies we want to make."

Marvel might just be getting its engines revved with a villain of Thanos proportions coming soon in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie acting as the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the studios' entry into Phase 5.

