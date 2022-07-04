Marvel Superheroes To Join Ultraman Universe In First-Ever Comic Book Crossover Miniseries

The Ultraman universe seems to be expanding.

Soon, Ultraman and Ultraseven will be joined by Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel in a historic comic book crossover miniseries.

This yet-to-be-named comic will be the fourth title from the collaboration between Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions, which owns the Ultraman franchise.

Previously published comics were The Rise of Ultraman (2020) and The Trials of Ultraman (2021), with The Mystery of Ultraseven releasing this Aug. All three series were written by Kyle Higgins and Matt Groom.

This crossover announcement was made by Matt Groom at the Anime Expo 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (it is also the first time that Ultraman is making an in-person appearance in the USA).

The crossover series will take place in the current universe of Marvel’s Ultraman comics and will see the Ultras and Marvel superheroes battling kaiju as well as supervillains from Marvel Universe.

No kaiju or supervillains have been named yet but a concept art suggests that a classic kaiju Bemular might be in.

Ultraman was created by Eiji Tsuburaya in 1966 and is arguably Japan’s most famous superhero and a pop culture icon.

It has spawned thousands of television episodes and dozens of films. And the franchise seems to be growing bigger still, with plans for a Shin Japan Heroes Universe (akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and now this crossover comic.

If you are a fan of all things Ultraman, then you should check out Ultraman Season One and Two on Netflix, catch previous episodes on the Ultraman Official YouTube channel, or join the Ultraman Connection community.

As you wait for the live-action Shin Ultraman to make its way to your local theatre or favourite streaming site.

The Ultraman and Marvel comic book crossover series is expected to be published in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.