Marvel's Eternals featurette establishes DC's Superman exists in the MCU

Marvel's Eternals is releasing soon and with 10 new superheroes ready to debut, another hero has been name-dropped.

The hero you ask? DC's Superman.

In a new featurette introducing the Eternals, Phastos' son mistook Ikaris for the DC hero saying "Dad, that's Superman!", therefore confirming that the Man of Steel exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It's an honest mistake. After all, Ikaris and Superman do share some similarities. Most notably, both heroes are able to fly and shoot laser beams out of their eyes.

Perhaps, this is Marvel's way of getting ahead of potential fan conversation. By poking fun and acknowledging the similarities, Marvel gets to control the narrative around their new heroes.

The MCU has not acknowledged the existence of DC characters in the past.

What this means for the Eternals movie and the MCU moving forward still remains to be seen but one thing's for sure, fans will have to wait a while longer to ever see the day of a DC X Marvel crossover.

Eternals premieres on Nov 4, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.