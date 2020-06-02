Marvel's The Eternals has officially wrapped filming

The Eternals cast member Gemma Chan.
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Gemma Chan has sent her thanks to those she worked with on the new Marvel movie - which features a new team of superheroes and is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame - and confirmed she's finished work on the project, in which she plays Sersi.

The 37-year-old actress wrote: "Wrapped. Thank you to my castmates and our talented, hardworking crew that got us over the finish line. #Eternals."

Gemma's co-star Kumail Nanjiani recently promised that The Eternals is going to be the most "epic" of all the Marvel movies.

The Central Intelligence star, who plays Kingo in the film, said: "It's really such a science-fiction story. It's a superhero story, but in some ways, it's the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it's the most epic of all the Marvel movies.

"And the story spans thousands of years. So it's really not like any of the other Marvel movies."

Meanwhile, Kit Harington will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the motion picture, although he believes his experience playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones will help him cope with the pressures of starring in a big franchise.

The 33-year-old star, who will play the role of Dane Whitman, explained: "A lot of people who go into the MCU, they haven't had experience of, maybe, a franchise that big. I've lived with Thrones for 10 years, I've known a big franchise and something that's created a world and it has a huge fan base. So for both reasons, I'm excited and terrified."

Kit also revealed that he is glad to play the sword-wielding hero as it moves him away from his Game of Thrones role.

He said: "I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it. I'm trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I'm playing a superhero and he's got a sword."

