Marvel's new action-packed trailer for Shang-Chi has a surprising cameo

Marvel Studios have released a new trailer for their action-packed blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This time around, we get a better look at the villainous Mandarin, brutal fight clubs and a massive underwater dragon. It’s a pretty wild trailer.

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist whose father Wenwu (Tony Leung) leads the shadowy Ten Rings organisation.

You might remember the Ten Rings as Tony Stark’s captors from 2008’s Iron Man - and surprisingly, that’s not the only Phase One connection this movie features.

The trailer's ending casually reveals the return of Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, except the monstrous villain has been given a more comic-accurate redesign.

It looks like Abomination is fighting a sorcerer from Doctor Strange, too - and according to reports, that sorcerer is Wong from Doctor Strange. I’m pretty curious why these two are throwing down in a fight club of all places.

The story sees Shang-Chi confront his past at the Ten Rings organisation, and his undoubtedly complex relationship with his father.

The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

An unknown actor has also been cast as Death Dealer, a warrior from the Ten Rings organisation and former mentor of Shang-Chi in the comics.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and hits theatres on Sept 3, 2021.

