Marvel's Victoria Alonso reveals 'mini studio' for animation, confirms upcoming shows

With Marvel’s What If…? series on its way to Disney+, the executive VP of film and production at Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, has revealed more details about the studio’s plans for this new phase.

PHOTO: Facebook/marvelstudios

Also the executive producer on Marvel’s WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she certainly had a key role in earning the studio a historic 28 Emmy nominations. Instead of taking a break to enjoy the joyous occasion, however, Alonso is already up and about teasing fans of her next adventures.

Whilst What If…? will be Marvel’s first animated series, the 55-year-old producer revealed through an interview with Variety that it’s far from being the last. “We’re going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well,” Alonso said. “We’re super excited about animation, which is my first love.”

Rumours of Marvel Animation studios first appeared earlier this year after job postings surfaced online, and it seems like the new “animation branch and mini studio” is a new development under the Feige- and Alonso-led company.

Additionally, Alonso also noted that there are “a few other shows” that will come out before the end of the year, includes Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. With this in mind, it seems like we’ll be ending the year on a good note.

On the side, The What If…? series reimagines famous events from the MCU, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. The mad multiverse series will be releasing on Aug 11, 2021 on Disney+.