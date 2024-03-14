Matilda Tao now DJ on Love 972 after moving to Singapore for son's education

You can now listen to Matilda Tao on our airwaves.

The Taiwanese singer-host held a press conference in Taiwan yesterday (March 13) where she announced that she has been staying in Singapore to accompany her son, nicknamed Little Dragon.

The 15-year-old has been enrolled at an international school here since January.

She also has a new radio programme on Love 972 called Tao Xin Shijian that started airing on March 11. It runs on weekdays from 11am to noon.

"The next time I return to Taiwan, it will be more than a month later," Matilda, 54, said. "I have to get up at 6 or 7am these days, and I went to the radio station yesterday to record five episodes of the programme for archiving."

She added that she did about a month's work in seven days.

Radio DJ Violet Fenying, who has the next slot at Love 972 for her Fen-tastic Show and is responsible for editing and scheduling Matilda's pre-recorded episodes, told 8world that the latter was her "idol".

"She is eloquent, can deliver first-class performances on the spot, is very responsive and can adapt to any request and situation," Violet added.

On top of being in Singapore with her son, Matilda will also be heading to the United States, where her daughter attends high school, in May for her graduation ceremony.

She added during the press conference that her daughter, nicknamed Doudou, has applied to universities in the US and Singapore, and is waiting for the results to be released.

"She wants to do music, but she doesn't want to just major in music and the arts. She wants to take more general courses like economics and psychology," Matilda said.

She also praised the Singapore education system: "With the cost of doing a one-year course in a US university, you can study in Singapore for six years. Private universities in the US cost US$90,000 (S$120,000) per year.

"In fact, the teaching quality in Singapore is better than that of some American universities."

While Matilda and Little Dragon are in Singapore and Doudou is in the US, dad Lee Lee-zen has remained in Taiwan.

His birthday was on Jan 6, but Matilda said that she and their son were already in Singapore by then, leaving actor Lee-zen, 50, on his own to send Doudou back to the US.

"You know that Lee-zen loves to cry, and now it's just him and two dogs left in Taiwan, but fortunately they have all adapted now," she added.

Tao Xin Shijian will also be uploaded on melisten as podcasts on Fridays at noon.

