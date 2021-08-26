The Matrix 4 gets a title reveal and new footage at CinemaCon

Time to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Warner Bros. Pictures popped up at CinemaCon on Wednesday (Aug 25) to reveal The Matrix 4’s full title - The Matrix: Resurrections.

This sequel to The Matrix Revolutions will hit theatres on Dec 22 and while we don’t have an official trailer just yet, CinemaCon attendees did get to see exclusive footage from the film.

Fortunately, Entertainment Weekly has provided a description of this footage. The trailer reportedly focuses on Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Neo is back to his pre-Matrix unawakened form Thomas Anderson, now with John Wick-like long hair and a beard. He meets Trinity in a cafe, and while the two characters sense a connection with one another, they don’t seem to remember each other.

Anderson also speaks to his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. He asks, “Am I crazy?” to which Harris replies, “We don’t use that word in here.”

It seems like Anderson has been prescribed blue pills to take regularly, but still senses something wrong with the world around him. Everyone is firmly glued to their mobile devices - but he remains unattached.

He sees himself turning old in a mirror and a blue-haired woman tells him that he’ll need to follow her to find the truth.

And then in typical Matrix style, the trailer devolves into action scenes with slow-motion acrobatics and a fight between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character (seemingly a young Morpheus) and Anderson.

Another cast member, Jonathan Groff, ominously says, “After all these years to be going back to where it all started...back to the Matrix.”

Neo also seems to have new powers in this instalment, as the trailer has him deflect a missile using telekinesis.

The Matrix: Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who returns from co-directing the original trilogy.

Fingers crossed it’ll be good, but we won’t have to wait long to find out anyway!