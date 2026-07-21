Matt Damon had female stunt double on The Odyssey

Matt Damon had a female stunt double on The Odyssey.

The 55-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in The Odyssey, the new epic fantasy film, and Matt has revealed that he used a female stunt double on The Odyssey.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt explained: "When we did the forced perspective stuff of the Laestrygonians ... there were these stunt men who were all seven feet.

"My double was a woman, a female stunt performer — who had the greatest arms I've ever seen."

Matt recalled meeting his stunt double on set and thanking her "for all the work she put in".

The actor explained that his stunt double was used in the scene "where you see these giants looming over me".

Matt jokingly added: "It was almost 100 per cent my arms in the movie. You gotta give it up where it's due."

Matt previously described playing Odysseus in The Odyssey as the most rewarding experience of his acting career.

The movie star told Time magazine: "Movies like this are not getting made anymore.

"To do this without a green screen, the way that David Lean would have done it, I don't know anybody, with the exception of Chris, that's even trying to do that."

Matt has also heaped praise on director Sir Christopher Nolan, explaining that he wholeheartedly committed himself to the movie.

The actor — who previously worked with Nolan on Interstellar, the 2014 epic sci-fi movie — said: "When you're uncomfortable — and you are most of the time, physically, just by nature of what's required to get these shots — if you turn and look over your shoulder, he's no more than five feet away and doing the same thing without complaint.

"There's something really nice about being a soldier in the foxhole and looking over and the general is right next to you."

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