Matt Damon reportedly joins Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder starts filming this month and yet the movie’s cast continues to grow. In recent reports by The Daily Mail, Matt Damon has reportedly joined the Chris Hemsworth-led Marvel movie.

The Academy Award winner reportedly landed in Sydney via a private jet and is currently serving his mandatory quarantine ahead of production.

“I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months,” said Damon. “Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it.”

Damon is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe having cameoed in Thor: Ragnarok as an actor playing Loki in an Asgardian stage play at the beginning of the film.

The cast of Thor: Love And Thunder have grown to include Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt and Christian Bale as the movie’s villain. Regulars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are set to return in the sequel too.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on Feb 11, 2022.