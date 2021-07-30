Matt Damon wants to make Ocean's 14.

The 50-year-old star played Linus Caldwell in Steven Soderbergh's heist trilogy and revealed that he would be willing to reprise the part if the franchise was revived.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show, Matt said: "That's been my standing position since we wrapped Ocean's Thirteen, since the day we wrapped it, I'm ready to work on Ocean's 14."

The Oscar-winning star admitted that the movie would have to respect late cast members Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner, who have both passed away since Ocean's Thirteen was released in 2007.

Matt said: "It's always been about how it would look, you know, we've lost two members of our gang, you know, Bernie (Mac) and Carl (Reiner) and what would that move look like?

"And so that would be up to a great screenwriter to figure out and, and, you know, but the guys, we're all still in touch with each other. We have great friendships that came out of that movie and, you know, we'd certainly always be game to return I think."

The Ocean's trilogy also starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt and Soderbergh recalled how the former - who portrayed Danny Ocean in the movies - was a pleasure to work with.

The Erin Brokovich filmmaker said: "I never in all the time I worked with him ever heard him so much as utter a complaint.

"George used to joke when we were shooting in Rome on the second Ocean's film that he would get elbowed in the face by people trying to get to see Brad."