Matt Reeves expanding The Batman Movie Universe, developing standalone villain films

Matt Reeves has been really sneaky lately. The director is quietly plotting ways to expand his The Batman movie universe – yes, outside of the series we already know of.

Ever since releasing The Batman, Reeves has been busying himself with a few spin-off series for HBO Max, mainly the Colin Farrell-led The Penguin series and an Arkham Asylum series. In a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that members of Batman’s Rogues Gallery are receiving their own movies too.

The villains slated to headline their own movies range from “obscure” picks to “established” favourites. Some of these villains include Scarecrow, Clayface and Professor Pyg. None of these characters appeared in Reeves’ latest movie which saw Catwoman, The Penguin, The Riddler, Carmine Falcone and The Joker (at least in the post-credits) central to the story.

Meetings are currently underway between Reeves and potential writers and directors who can bring these films to life. But for now, all of the projects remain in “the very early stages of gestation.”

Aside from movies based on some of Batman’s greatest foes, Reeves is also working on an untitled The Batman sequel. The sequel was officially announced at CinemaCon this April, with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. Reeves will co-write the script with Mattson Tomlin.

Reeves isn’t the only one working on Batman projects at DC though. As of last month, Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker film has been confirmed for a 2024 release and will see Lady Gaga play the role of Harley Quinn.

