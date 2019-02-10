Matt Reeves 'lining up more villains' for The Batman

Matt Reeves' Batman film will reportedly feature more villains.

The Batman will be released in 2021 with Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and the director is hoping to include more of Batman's nemesis in the film as he plans to make a trilogy.

According to Forbes, The Joker, Two-Face and Hugo Strange and Robin are rumoured to be featuring in the film.

However, Batman's arch-nemesis will not be played by Joaquin Phoenix, who plays Joker in his upcoming origin film of the same name.

Joker director Todd Phillips ruled out the possibility of Joaquin's Joker crossing paths with Robert's Batman.

He said recently: "No. Definitely not.

"Oddly, in the States, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many, many versions of Hamlet.

"There'll be many more Jokers, I'm sure in the future."