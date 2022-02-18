Matt Reeves says R-rated The Batman movie does not exist

Rumours of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman being an R-rated movie like Deadpool and Logan have been circulating for months. Fans have been hoping that the rumours are true, so imagine the disappointment when Warner Bros. confirmed that the film is rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material instead.

Turns out, that had been Reeves’ plan from the start.

“In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13,” Reeves told Den of Geek. “That was always what it was, but I always knew that we’d be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn’t really have to cut anything… I’m happy we got the rating because I want people to be able to come to see the movie.”

Reeves stressed that there’s no R-rated version of The Batman. In fact, the director was worried that the movie would be rated R and that he would need to make cuts in order to meet regulations of the PG-13 rating.

“There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wanting,’” Reeves said. “I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that.”

The movie’s PG-13 rating falls in line with other Batman movies such as the beloved Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Reeves’ movie, however, runs longer than all of them. At two hours and 55 minutes, The Batman is one of the longest superhero movies ever.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 3, 2022.