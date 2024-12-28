Matthew McConaughey launching weekly newsletter with 'thought-provoking notes and tips'

Matthew McConaughey is launching a weekly newsletter called Lyrics of Livin.

The Oscar-winning actor will launch the first edition of his newsletter on Jan 3, with new editions being released every Friday thereafter.

The series has been described as a "collection of thought-provoking notes, tips, truths and inspirations he's gathered over decades of life".

McConaughey, 55 — who released his memoir, Greenlights, in 2020 — said in a statement: "I've journaled and scribbled down good times, bad times, turn-offs and turn-ons for more than four decades now, and as you may know, many of those journal entries were what inspired my book Greenlights.

"Which got me thinking, what if I didn't wait 40 more years to share my thoughts, prescribes, tips, truths and inspirations: Things I've seen, said, stole and heard along my way that can help us find more Greenlights in our life and put a little rhyme to our reason."

McConaughey opted to release the newsletter on Friday afternoons because Friday has "always been [his] favourite day of the week".

He added: "Think of it as five minutes with McConaughey as you end your week and head into your weekend. You can read it yourself or listen to me read it for you. It's yours if you want it, easy."

Greenlights comprised of McConaughey's personal journal entries and musings, with the Hollywood star previously describing it as a "playbook based on adventures".

He told ABC News before its release: "This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life.

"Adventures that have been significant, enlightening and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn't try to be."

