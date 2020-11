Matthew McConaughey 'never felt like a victim' after being sexually assaulted as a teenager

The 51-year-old actor revealed in his new memoir Greenlights that he suffered sexual abuse in his teens, first when he was "blackmailed" into having sex for the first time when he was 15, and later when he was "molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van".

However, Matthew decided not to go into detail about the incidents, explaining to Tamron Hall: "Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details. I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism.

"They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go, 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline. I also wrote in the book I've never felt like a victim."

"Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would've happened to me younger, maybe I would've been more confused. But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be.

"So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work."

Matthew previously revealed he went away by himself to the desert to write the book.

He said: ""I've been keeping a diary for 36 years. A couple of years ago, my wife gave me a kick in the backside to say, 'You've been talking about sitting down with those for 36 years and seeing what it is for a while. Now's the time. Get out of here.'

"I noticed many red lights and yellow lights that I had in my life earlier, that with time turned green. With time I saw, even hard, tragic things - I noticed they are things that can work for everyone.

"The death of a loved one, it's a red light - for me, my father moving on was a big red light - but then I've noticed when I looked in my journals how much … things he taught me kept him alive by what I learned from him and the man I try to be daily. That's a green light of his moving on."