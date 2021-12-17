Matthew McConaughey: Reese Witherspoon was my first celebrity crush

Matthew McConaughey has revealed Reese Witherspoon was his first celebrity crush.

The 52-year-old actor - who rose to fame starring in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner and How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days - opened up about his childhood crush alongside his 45-year-old Sing 2 co-star whilst they were promoting their animated musical comedy sequel.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, he said: "I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me."

The Dallas Buyers Club star - who is married to Brazilian model Camila Alves after the pair met in 2012 - insisted his crush was "inevitable" after seeing her first film, 1991's The Man In The Moon.

He added: "[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you've seen the movie, it's inevitable not to have a crush on [her]."

Reese - who seemed unaware of the revelation - exclaimed: "What?! Aw, you're so sweet!"

The Oscar-winner assured Witherspoon that it was a "true story".

Meanwhile, the two stars also pointed out that despite starring in three films together - 2014's Mud, 2016's Sing and its upcoming sequel - they have never actually appeared in the same scene.

Reese said: "I think people wanna see us in a real movie together,"

McConaughey added: "It'd be fun to do it when we are in the same frame. I mean [in 'Mud'] I was across the street in the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other.

"And in [Sing 2] we're in different booths wherever we are in the world. This (appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show) is us saying 'hello' for the first time."